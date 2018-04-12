Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Innocent driver killed in head-on crash in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield police said a man driving eastbound on Pontiac Trail in a Honda Insight was killed in the crash. A woman driving westbound in a Lincoln MKZ was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Man taken into custody by MSP during warrant execution in White Lake Township

Michigan State Police executed a warrant and took a man into custody Thursday morning at a home in White Lake Township.

Detroit Pistons 2017-18 season: What went wrong and what’s next?

The Detroit Pistons' season is over. They will be postseason spectators for the second consecutive year and for the third time in Stan Van Gundy’s four seasons as head coach and team president.

Former Detroit EMT gets jail time for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case

A former Detroit Fire Department EMT faced sentencing Thursday morning for willful neglect of duty in connection to the 2015 death of an 8-month-old girl.

New research suggests 'early birds' live longer

Are you wide awake in the morning and ready to take on the world? New research suggests being an early bird could give you an advantage when it comes to living a long life, but that's bad news for all of the night owls.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver sets new meeting with governor

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver revealed Thursday that she's set a new meeting with Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and plans to ask why he allegedly isn't keeping his word.

Experts offer advice for children to help stop bullying

Kimberly Gill spoke with a young man who stood up to his bully, and experts offered advice on how to help other children.

