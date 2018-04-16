Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

DTE Energy power outages: 250,000 customers remain without power

The weekend ice storm has 250,000 DTE Energy customer still without power. The utility company reported Monday morning more than 370,000 customers overall were impacted by the storm. Crews have worked to restore power to more than 120,000 customers.

Frenchtown Township firefighters evacuate Grand Beach due to severe flooding

Firefighters in Frenchtown Township are evacuating Grand Beach due to severe flooding, the fire department announced.

Michigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon

Michigan's Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon on Monday, becoming the first American woman to do so since 1985.

Men arrested inside Starbucks agree to meet with company's CEO

A group of men who were arrested inside Starbucks agreed to meet with the company's CEO.

Why do people procrastinate?

With tax day looming, many people are still scrambling to get everything done, even with two extra days to do so this year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.