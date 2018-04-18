Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Mail found in abandoned lot on Detroit's east side

When someone saw a mess of mail just tossed on the side of the road on Wednesday morning, they alerted us.

3 days after ice storm, 25,000 electricity customers remain without power in SE Michigan

Three days after an April ice storm hit Michigan, about 25,000 electricity customers remain without power.

Olympian Jordyn Wieber testifies before Senate after filing lawsuit in Nassar abuse case

Olympian Jordyn Wieber testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security on Wednesday afternoon.

Dangerous tree causes extensive damage on Detroit's west side

A tree fell on a truck and a house on Detroit's west side.

Detroit towing scandal: Former police deputy chief to be sentenced for taking bribes

Former deputy police chief Celia Washington is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for her role in a corruption scandal involving towing permits in Detroit.

Good Samaritan watches over wheelchair when woman accidentally leaves it behind

A Detroit man went to incredible lengths to make sure a wheelchair was returned to its rightful owner.

'Human hacker' fights to stop online predators targeting children across country

Chris Hadnagy, known in the law enforcement community as the human hacker, is focused on stopping online predators who target children.

