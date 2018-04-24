Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Exel Taylor bound over on charges in 3-year-old Detroit girl's shooting

The man charged with the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Detroit earlier this month was due in court Tuesday for a preliminary exam.

Michigan company sues LeBron James over Shop Talk concept

A Michigan company has filed a federal lawsuit against LeBron James, claiming his digital media platform stole an idea.

Can Help Me Hank rescue residents from a landlord nightmare?

A local apartment building is so dilapidated and dangerous that the city ordered it evacuated.

Police say woman lived with dead body for as long as a year at Warren home

Police in Warren made a horrifying discovery Tuesday while performing a welfare check.

What is sepsis and why is it often deadly?

As President George H.W. Bush works to recover, people are wondering, what exactly is sepsis, and why is it often deadly?

Angry goose makes herself at home on Wayne County Community College northwest campus

There's an unwelcome visitor on the northwest campus of Wayne County Community College, and she's made herself right at home.

Special graduation held for future leader dog at Rochester College

Rochester College has a new graduating student Tuesday, but it's not the type of student you might be thinking about.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.