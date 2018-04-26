Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan means

Adults 21 and older would be allowed to possess and consume limited amounts of marijuana.

Detroit 'paintball war': Police arrest several after vehicles splattered with paint

Detroit police made several arrests overnight after officers found vehicles riddled with paintballs.

State inspectors shut down Detroit funeral home due to 'deplorable, unsanitary' conditions

Decomposing remains and "deplorable conditions" were among the violations that led state inspectors to shut down a funeral home in Detroit.

Federal officials warn of extreme consequences for school threats

A child who makes a school threat can now expect police to show up and search their home, and prosecutors will seek charges.

Who amputated this dog's leg? Michigan Humane Society wants charges

Authorities are hoping to identify those responsible for an at-home amputation of a dog’s leg in Hamtramck.

General Motors holds bring kids to work day

General Motors had a special day today, as children got to come to work.

Heart of Detroit: Beth and Fred Pellerito

A Metro Detroit organization is using horsepower to help children going through tough situations.

Experts say many people could choose healthier peanut butter

Peanut butter is popular with children and adults, but nutrition experts said many people could be choosing a healthier spread.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.