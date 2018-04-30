Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Warren woman wakes up to find armed robber wearing ski mask inside her home

A Warren woman said she woke Monday up to find a man in a ski mask with a knife demanding money.

State of Michigan's oversight of Detroit finances ends 5 years after bankruptcy filing

A panel voted Monday to end the state of Michigan's financial oversight of Detroit. The city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy nearly five years ago. Exiting that municipal bankruptcy included state oversight of city finances.

Neighbors witness abused dog thrown from car on Detroit's west side

Neighbors said they watched in horror as someone threw a dog from a car. Rescue crews said the dog has a long road to recovery.

Metro Detroit woman shares story of her eyebrow 'microblading' nightmare

Eyebrow "microblading" one of the hottest new beauty trends, as women are all over social media showing off perfect brows.

Royal Oak family says dog was taken from backyard, killed by coyote

Residents in a Royal Oak neighborhood are sounding the alarm after their dog was killed by a coyote.

New treatment for Alzheimer's appears to reverse signs of disease in brain

A potentially promising new treatment for Alzheimer's appears to reverse signs of the disease in the brain, but experts are cautious.

Spirit Airlines terms create travel nightmare for Metro Detroit residents

When you buy tickets on Spirit Airlines, yuo might not be aware that you're agreeing to certain terms and conditions that could cause travel trouble.

