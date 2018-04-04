Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Former Michigan State football players reach plea deal in sexual assault case

Former Michigan State University football players Donnie Corley Jr., Demetric Vance and Josh King have reached a plea agreement in a sexual assault case.

Man goes on crime spree from Canton Township to Detroit

Allan Elton Farris posted bond Monday on charges of felonious assault out of Detroit. The next day, he became a suspect in a robbery and shooting in Canton, a kidnapping and several carjackings, culminating in a shootout with Michigan State Police before he was fatally shot.

Person of interest in Highland Park fatal stabbing back in police custody

A person of interest in a homicide at an apartment building in Highland Park who escaped custody Tuesday night is back in police custody.

Utica police say drunk Marine took ambulance on joyride

Utica police arrested a 21-year-old Marine after they said he got drunk, stole an ambulance and crash it into a police car.

Disturbing details emerge in Wayne child's death

Was he just left to die? We're learning disturbing new details tonight in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Wayne.

Good Health: Pediatric dental mistakes

Dentists said lots of parents are making major mistakes when it comes to their child's dental health.

How to become better co-parents after divorce

About one in three children is growing up in a single-family home in the country, and among divorced couples with young children, mothers are more likely to have custody of children after a split.

