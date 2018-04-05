Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Hazel Park Raceway closes after nearly 70 years

Hazel Park Raceway has informed employees that operations will be shut down after nearly 70 years.

Man found dead on East McNichols Road in Detroit

A man was found dead Thursday in the 4800 block of East McNichols Road near East Davison Street in Detroit.

Detroit mother sentenced to 9 to 20 years for suffocating newborn found in garbage can

A Detroit mother was sentenced Thursday morning in the death of her newborn daughter after the baby girl was found in a garbage can.

Family searching for answers in 2015 fatal shooting

A family is still searching for justice after Demetrius Evans, 25, was shot and killed in November 2015.

Australia launches investigation into Facebook over data scandal

Australia has launched a formal investigation into Facebook after the company revealed information about hundreds of thousands of Australians was potentially exposed to data research firm Cambridge Analytica.

Heart of Detroit: Karen Cherven

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom introduces us to Karen Cherven and the Detroit International House.

Beware of common scams happening now

It's tax season, and while that means you'll be getting some money back in your wallet, it also means scammers are ready to steal it from you.

