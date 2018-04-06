Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Person of interest in custody in shooting of 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet

Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck Thursday night on Chelsea Avenue near Conner Street and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Caesars Windsor temporarily closed due to labor dispute with workers

Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino is temporarily closed due to a labor dispute with its workers.

Group donates home to veteran on Detroit's east side

They never stopped believing and got the job done. A charity that's helping veterans in a big way is celebrating its success.

Ann Arbor police ask for stuffed animal donations

A police station can be a scary place for a child. Visitors have to walk through security, and there are police officers with guns and badges.

What's Going Around?

In good health, contagious illnesses are spreading fast and hitting especially hard in one group.

Wayne State students shave heads for a good cause

A group of students and staff members at Wayne State University is doing something most people wouldn't even consider.

