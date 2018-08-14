Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Stevie Wonder visits gravely ill Aretha Franklin in Detroit

Stevie Wonder has paid a visit to Aretha Franklin, who family members announced this week is "gravely ill" in Detroit.

Aretha Franklin prayer vigil planned outside the White House Tuesday

A prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin is planned for 5 a.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, but the Queen of Soul is also the main focus at a prayer vigil Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Detroit faith community rallies around 'gravely ill' Aretha Franklin

With the voice of an angel and a pastor for a father, Franklin maintains strong ties to the faith community, especially one Detroit church.

Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant struck, killed while jogging in Westland

A Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Westland.

Woman shot, killed in Walled Lake; boyfriend in custody

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning inside her home on West Maple Road about a mile west of Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.

Suspected serial killer charged in Detroit sex assault cold case

They all said he just fell through the cracks, but now anymore. A suspected serial killer is back in Detroit to face a judge in an 18-year-old cold case.

DWSD starts clearing out storm drains

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is kicking off a critical effort that will have homeowners in the city cheering.

