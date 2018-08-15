Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit officer dies two weeks after struck in hit-and-run

Officer Fadi Shukur was hit by a car two weeks ago while working on Detroit's west side.

New cars stolen from assembly plant

Detroit police are working with Fiat Chrysler after a major theft at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

Schuette announces running mate for governor

Lisa Posthumous Lyons is the current Kent County Clerk and served in the state house.

Manhunt underway for driver that hit and killed Wayne County Sheriff's Sergeant

Lee Smith was hit and killed while jogging in Hines park.

Conversation about suicide

Advice on how to talk to your children about suicide in a healthy way.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.