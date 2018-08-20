Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Funeral service held for Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

Officer Fadi Shukur served with the Detroit Police Department for just 6 months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

Decision expected today on whether Michigan health chief Nick Lyon goes to trial

A judge is expected to decide whether Michigan's health director should face trial in the deaths of two men during a Legionnaires' disease outbreak amid Flint's water crisis.

Whitmer's running mate is University of Michigan official Garlin Gilchrist

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer has announced that her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II, who runs the University of Michigan's Center for Social Media Responsibility.

Family desperate to find man's killer in Pontiac

A close-knit family in Pontiac is trying to console each other as they plead for justice in a cold case.

Rapper Team Eastside Snoop killed

Team Eastside Snoop had a massive following on social media with his videos getting tens of thousands of views.

Victims welcome Pope's letter on Pennsylvania sex abuse report

Pope Francis' letter following a report detailing sex abuse and coverups by Pennsylvania clergy has been met with generally positive response. But not everyone is willing to grant the pontiff absolution yet.

Residents dealing with summer hand, foot and mouth disease

Cases of hand, foot and mouth disease are popping up all over the country.

Aretha Franklin inspiring musicians

Aretha Franklin's impact on music is sure to be felt for generations to come.

