Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 28, 2018

Hundreds line up for Aretha Franklin visitation in Detroit

Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday morning for Aretha Franklin's public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History.

WATCH: Aretha Franklin's casket arrives for visitation in Detroit

A casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrived Tuesday morning at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History.

Police release identities of 2 bodies found in Clinton Township shed

Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead this week inside a shed behind a Clinton Township home.

DDOT adding 500 trips per week on 10 most popular bus routes

Mayor Mike Duggan announced major changes to the city's bus system.

Treasurer wants probe of Macomb County prosecutor's 'off book' bank accounts

There's a new controversy swirling in Macomb County about the prosecutor's link to so-called 'off book' bank accounts.

Texas man surviving pancreatic cancer

A Texas man has so far survived the kind of cancer that killed singer Aretha Franklin.

Advice for monitoring device use by children

There are too many hidden features inside platforms, and experts said parents should consider using apps that give them information about the technology children are using.

