Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 7, 2018

19-year-old man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured Detroit police officer

A 19-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Detroit police officer last weekend.

Popeyes restaurant reopens in Detroit after dirty kitchen video

A Popeyes restaurant in Detroit that closed because of a video that showed terrible conditions in the kitchen has reopened.

Detroit man gets 120 years in prison for murder of 'Chef Doug,' human trafficking of teen girl

The Detroit man found guilty in the murder of a Marine and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl received a 120-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Races to watch during critical 2018 primary election day in Michigan

Polls for primary day in Michigan will open in a matter of hours, and there are several important races to watch.

Michigan basketball coach John Beilein undergoes successful double bypass heart surgery

University of Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein underwent double bypass heart surgery this week, the school announced.

Inside the crackdown on bad Detroit landlords

A crackdown is underway in the city of Detroit, aimed at keeping landlords accountable and renters safe.

Father pleads for clues in pregnant daughter's 2010 murder case

Latasha Cheatum was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting back in 2010. She was 18 years old and pregnant.

Mystery substance resurfaces in Melvindale

For the second time in a week, this mystery ooze came up from the ground in Melvindale.

Disturbing scam spreading across Metro Detroit

A disturbing scam Help Me Hank first warned you about is now spreading across Metro Detroit.

