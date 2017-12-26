Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 26, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Today is the coldest day of the year

The Local4Casters have expected this for over a week now, and it’s finally here. We will be in the deep freeze with well-below average (but not record-breaking) temperatures for at least the next week.

Project Greenlight captures images of criminals in Detroit

The city's Project Greenlight cameras captured crystal-clear images of a shop owner being robbed blind.

'Project Roadblock' aims to put the brakes on drunken driving

The time between Christmas and New Year’s typically has one of the highest rates of impaired driving fatalities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Avoiding WiFi woes during the holidays

If your home is packed withy guests or you're planning to throw a holiday party, you might be forgetting about your WiFi.

Mismatch podcast makes its debut

Many of you probably got new devices for Christmas, and we've got something perfect to put on them!

