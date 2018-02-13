Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police officer killed in crash during training exercise on Michigan Avenue

A Detroit police officer was killed Tuesday when he was involved in a crash on Michigan Avenue near Clark Avenue.

Michigan State University Faculty Senate to cast vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

Michigan State University is still dealing with the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal as calls for change grow even louder.

Metro Detroit man spends at least 10 hours building snow car outside home

Styx tried to tell us -- too much time on your hands can be a bad thing. In this case, it's a great thing.

Detroit Zoo announces new Great Lakes Nature Center in Macomb County

A new Great Lakes Nature Center will be constructed in Macomb County, the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) announced Tuesday.

Trump budget again targets regional water cleanup programs, including Great Lakes

President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.

West Michigan sports complex offers Olympic luging experience

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex offers traditional winter sports, such as cross-country skiing and ice skating, but it also is home to one of the only publicly accessible luge tracks in the United States.

