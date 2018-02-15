Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Brothers killed after family is ambushed outside home at Ashton, Eaton streets in Detroit

William Troy Orblych and Michael Teague Orblych were shot and killed outside their home in Detroit on Thursday morning.

Florida school shooting suspect belonged to white nationalist group

An orphaned 19-year-old who participated in paramilitary drills with a white nationalist group was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of 17 people who were fatally shot at a huge Florida high school in the nation’s deadliest school attack in five years.

3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking

Three people from Detroit are accused of using a 14-year-old girl in human trafficking for at least 10 days this past month.

Marquise Cromer sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt. Kenneth Steil

A man who pleaded no contest to the murder of a Detroit police sergeant was sentenced Thursday.

Heart of Detroit: How figure skating shapes lives of young girls

Mitch Albom demonstrates how figure skating in Detroit is shaping the lives of young girls.

Olympic athletes and pets

Watching the athletes compete in the Olympics, you can just imagine the intense pressure they must be feeling.

