Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

4 family members found dead in Keego Harbor home in apparent triple murder-suicide

Four family members were found dead Friday morning in a Keego Harbor home in an apparent triple murder-suicide.

FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida school shooter

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

Arson suspected on Detroit's west side; mother says boyfriend threatened to burn down home

A mother and her three children left their home on Detroit’s west side Thursday night after threats of arson. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the home hours later and the woman’s boyfriend was in the back of a police cruiser.

School turns 'Black Panther' movie into educational event

The movie "Black Panther" hits theaters this weekend to rave reviews from critics and the public alike.

What's Going Around?

The CDC said this horrible flu season might finally be leveling off.

Students surpass fundraising goal during Troy Athens charity week

Students at Troy Athens High School set a huge example and raised a massive amount of money to help one deserving charity.

National Ninja League finals this weekend in Commerce Township

If you've ever wondered what it takes to be a real ninja, you've got your chance this weekend.

Behind the music: Song by local musicians drives ice dancers to success

When Madison Chock and Evan Bates take to the ice in South Korea, you'll want to pay close attention to their music.

On thin ice: Nathan Chen has rough night

It was no doubt a tough night on the ice for Nathan Chen in PyeongChang.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.