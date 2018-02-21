Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Flood watch remains in effect with more rain Wednesday

Our Flood Watch continues all across Metro Detroit for another half inch to an inch of rain.

POTHOLE PATROL: Where are the worst roads in Metro Detroit?

It seems the 2018 pothole season has arrived early in Metro Detroit.

Residents voice mail service frustration in Ypsilanti

Residents in Ypsilanti said they're fed up with the postal service, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has stepped in on the issue.

Macomb County announces $10M project to resurface stretch of Mound Road this summer

Macomb County announced a project to resurface one of its main roads by the end of this year.

US presidents mourn death of Billy Graham

US presidents mourned the loss Wednesday of evangelist Billy Graham, who served as a spiritual counsel and personal confidant to numerous commanders in chief.

