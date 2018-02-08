Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Macomb County special needs teacher accused of verbally, physically abusing students

An elementary school teacher was charged with child abuse after investigators were tipped off that she was verbally and physically abusing her autistic students in Macomb Township.

Teen charged with raping high school classmate in Warren school stairwell heads to court

A 14-year-old Warren boy will head to court Thursday as he is accused of raping one of his female classmates at Lincoln High School.

98-year-old Dearborn native involved in deadly Florida RV crash

A tragic story with a connection to Metro Detroit is unfolding tonight in South Florida.

Gym ad: Men charged 1/3 more than woman in Lake Orion

An ad put out by a gym says men will pay one-third more than women to be members.

Dangers of drowsy driving

A new report from the AAA Foundation For Traffic Safety suggests drowsy driving is at least eight times worse than previously thought.

Heart of Detroit: Helping people back on their feet

There's a local organization working to get more people back on their feet with a set of wheels.

Mike Tirico takes over as new face of NBC's Olympic coverage

We're just a couple of days away from the opening ceremony and the Parade of Nations as the world prepares to watch the Winter Olympics.

