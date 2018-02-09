Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Snow piling up in Metro Detroit as winter storm moves through

A winter storm is expected to drop somewhere between 5 and 10 inches of snow in Metro Detroit on Friday - with additional snow coming on Saturday and Sunday.

Total weekend snow accumulation could reach 12 inches

A winter storm warning is in effect now for areas along and south of 10 Mile Road or I-696.

Detroit police search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

Detroit police are searching for 3-year-old Shonell Perry who was allegedly taken from a home on Biltmore Street by her non-custodial mother, Lucia Perry.

Detroit police search for driver who might have information about fatal hit-and-run

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who might have information about a fatal hit-and-run on the city's west side.

5-year-old's poem recitation goes viral

A 5-year-old boy from Ypsilanti is going viral tonight after a very special moment at a school board meeting.

What's Going Around

The CDC reported 10 more children have died from the flu, bringing the total number to 63 pediatric deaths this flu season.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.