Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 10, 2018

Mother, boyfriend wanted in 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl's death captured in Georgia

New information has been revealed after the disturbing death of a 4-year-old girl from Sumpter Township.

Non-custodial father wanted in 2-year-old's brief disappearance taken into custody at hotel in Wayne

A non-custodial father wanted in connection with the brief disappearance of his 2-year-old son out of River Rouge was found Wednesday inside a hotel room in Wayne.

Broken pipes leave residents without water at Heritage Place Apartments in Detroit

Residents of the Heritage Place Apartments on Detroit's west side are without water due to broken pipes.

Influenza spread causes deaths in young, healthy people

In addition to increasing influenza numbers nationwide, some states are reporting deaths in young, healthy people.

Police seek jeweler who disappeared with customers' jewelry

A Metro Detroit jeweler who was evicted from his store disappeared with the jewelry many customers had left for repair.

Lighthouse of Oakland County loses duplex to fire in Pontiac; family safe

A family lost everything they had Tuesday evening in a fire at a duplex in Pontiac. Lighthouse of Oakland County’s PATH Program for homeless women and their children occupies the duplex on Hovey Street with families in need. A mother and five children – ages 7 to 15 – were currently living in the home.

