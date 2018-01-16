Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Victims address former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Nearly 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire in Rose Township

Four people were killed in a mobile home fire in Rose Township on Tuesday morning.

Major problems at large apartment complex in Metro Detroit

It's one of the largest apartment complexes in Metro Detroit, and it's still riddled with some major problems.

Dashcam captures snowy car chase in Milford

Dashcam video shows a high-speed chase on snowy roads as Milford police were in hot pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Detroit firefighters honored for crash rescue

It's not every day you get to hear from the heroes in any given situation, but several local heroes were recognized Tuesday.

Witnesses say baby Bianca is alive

The Local 4 Defenders are uncovering new revelations in the case of baby Bianca Jones.

