Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 17, 2018

Updated NASA map shows calculated trajectory of Michigan meteor, where to look for meteorite

New data is shedding light on Tuesday night's meteor event in Michigan.

Day 2 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Over 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Survey shows physician burnout reaching extreme levels

Your doctor's role is to care for you, but who cares for them? A new survey shows physician burnout is reaching extreme levels.

'Throttle Gals' at 2018 auto show

Rod Meloni introduces you to the "Throttle Gals" at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Police still searching for missing jeweler in Port Huron

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the case of a missing jeweler and missing jewels in Port Huron.

Mother of 5 gets keys to new home after being homeless

A Metro Detroit single mother of five is counting her blessings after she got the keys to her new home following homelessness.

