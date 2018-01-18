Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Day 3 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Thursday.

DMC workers rally for better contract

Workers at the Detroit Medical Center rallied in order to improve their contracts.

Detroit no longer in contention for second Amazon headquarters

Detroit will not be the home for the new Amazon's new headquarters. Amazon released the 20 finalists who will continue in the selection process on Thursday and Detroit has been left off the list.

Sgt. Rose family dog missing

The dog owned by Sgt. Collin Rose's family is missing, and officials are asking for the public's help in finding the pet.

Detroit public schools award churches helping to educate children

The Detroit Public Schools Community District handed out some awards Thursday to churches helping it educate children.

How many hours of sleep do students need?

Students at a Detroit elementary school learned they weren't getting enough sleep and were given a few free items to make falling asleep on time easier.

Pinckney man working toward fulfilling Olympic dream

A young man from Pinckney is halfway around the world right now trying to achieve his Olympic dream.

