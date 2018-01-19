Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Day 4 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Friday.

Michigan AG will investigate events at MSU surrounding Larry Nassar case

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is asking the state Attorney General to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of former doctor Larry Nassar.

3 charged in fatal shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager in court for preliminary exam

Three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an auto parts store manager in Detroit returned to court Friday for a preliminary exam.

Vonda Evans talks about Bianca Jones case

Judge Vonda Evans talked to the Local 4 Defenders about the case of Bianca Jones, who officials said was murdered by her father six years ago. Bianca's mother believes her daughter is still alive.

What's Going Around?

Washtenaw County is reporting two adults have died from influenza. Those are the first confirmed flu-related deaths in Washtenaw County this flu season.

