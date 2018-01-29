Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

1-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Snow showers this morning will slow down your morning commute as heavier snow bands in our North Zone will spill into the rest of Metro Detroit.

Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

A vigil will be held Monday afternoon to honor the life of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss.

What's next in the investigation of Michigan State's handling of Larry Nassar case?

What's next in the investigation into Michigan State University's handling of the Larry Nassar case?

Several more weeks of flu

The CDC said 49 states are experiencing widespread flu cases for the third straight week.

Detroit schools launch STEM program

The District Detroit rolled out a brand new program called Lift, which is designed to train students for careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Acclaimed bakery opens in Fisher Building

The City Bakery opened in New York in the '90s and gained world-wide acclaim, and now it's coming to Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.