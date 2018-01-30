Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Nassar victims bring fight to Washington

Several victims of former sports physician Larry Nassar will be in Washington on Tuesday to meet with representatives and senators.

Proposed class-action suit filed against Fiat Chrysler, UAW

A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by three employees against Fiat Chrysler and United Auto Workers in connection with a federal corruption investigation.

Camaro driver sentenced 10 to 30 years on murder charges in fatal Detroit crash

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that landed on top of another vehicle, killing two people, was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Wayne State University police Sergeant Collin Rose's legacy lives on through organ donation

Sergeant Collin Rose was senselessly gunned down last year, but his legacy lives on in others.

South Korean team trains in Novi

The Winter Olympics are in South Korea, and one of the teams competing for the host country trains in Metro Detroit.

