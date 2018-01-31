Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan State Board of Trustees names Engler interim president amid student protest

Former Michigan governor John Engler has been appointed interim president of Michigan State University.

Sentencing begins for Larry Nassar in Eaton County sexual abuse case

More victims of former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have come forward as another sentencing begins.

Michigan lawmakers were on Amtrak train that crashed in Virginia

Several Michigan lawmakers were on a train Wednesday that crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia.

Detroit Pistons hold press conference to introduce Blake Griffin

The Detroit Pistons are introducing their newest player, Blake Griffin, in an introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

I-696 road conditions prompt emergency meeting

The situation has gone from bad to dangerous as potholes on I-696 through Macomb County have not only drivers worried, but also MDOT officials.

Detroit man whose sentence is long overdue to get punishment

A Detroit man who hasn't been sentenced for manslaughter learned his punishment -- six years later.

What is the adenovirus?

The nationwide flu epidemic continues, but influenza isn't the only virus making people sick, and that's causing some confusion.

Expired foods found in Metro Detroit supermarket

A grocery store in Metro Detroit has a history of violations, and unfortunately, some of the problems remain.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.