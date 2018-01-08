Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Police on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl who died from serious burns

Police are searching for the parents of a 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl who died Monday after being found with severe burns.

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger rejects return of supervisor

There's more controversy swirling around Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger this week.

Influenza striking people around the country

According to the CDC, influenza is making people across the country miserable. At least 46 states are experiencing widespread flu activity.

Apartments flooded after pipe bursts at Riverfront Towers in Detroit

A pipe burst Monday morning on the sixth floor of the Riverfront Towers apartment complex causing flooding in units below.

Red Cross says blood levels critically low, urges donations

The American Red Cross urged blood donors to give as blood levels are critically low level. Donors were at a blood drive Monday sponsored by the Troy Rotary Club inside the Bank of America building. Marc Hansen works in the building which made donating much easier for him.

