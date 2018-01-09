Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Deadly Clinton Township workplace shooting result of altercation between employees

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at Reliable Fence on Groesbeck Highway near 15 Mile Road.

Detroit police officer in critical condition after crashing car on I-75 and Vernor

A Detroit police officer was involved in a single-car crash Tuesday morning on southbound I-75 and Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father in River Rouge

Police in River Rouge are searching for 2-year-old Denver Statton after he was taken by his non-custodial father Monday morning.

Good Health: Safe sleep report

Dr. Frank McGeorge breaks down the latest safe sleep report from the CDC.

58-year-old mother missing from Detroit's west side

It's been a mystery for more than a month in a neighborhood on Detroit's west side: What happened to Linda Turner?

Olympic ice dancers from Michigan

Three ice dance teams qualified for the Olympics, and all three have ties to Michigan. Team USA said the three couples make up its most decorated Olympic ice dance team ever.

