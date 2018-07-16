Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

7-year-old Detroit girl killed while crossing I-94 after surviving drunk driving crash

Michigan State Police said a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed while crossing I-94 in Romulus early Sunday morning.

Michigan teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing case take plea deal

A court hearing was held Monday for five Michigan teenagers charged with murder in connection to a deadly rock-throwing incident on I-75 in Genesee County.

Trump declines to side with US intelligence over Putin

US President Donald Trump, in a stunning rebuke of the US intelligence community, declined on Monday to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.

Women charged in baby's drowning on Detroit's west side

Two women have now been charged in the drowning of a baby in the basement of a home on Detroit's west side.

Bill Beekman selected for Michigan State University athletic director position

Michigan State University interim President John Engler has selected Bill Beekman to become the school's new athletic director.

Help Me Hank searches for best Prime Day deals

It's the shopping holiday of the summer as Amazon's Prime Day is happening Monday.

3 Michigan sisters get cochlear implants together

The girls were losing their ability to hear, but could the surgery give them back some of what they've lost?

