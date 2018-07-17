Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

President Trump speaks after Helsinki trip, Putin meeting

President Donald Trump will offer remarks on Tuesday afternoon after his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladamir Putin.

Detroit mom and babysitter face charges after 11-month-old baby dies in flooded basement

A mother and babysitter, both of Detroit, have been charged after an 11-month-old baby fell into a flooded basement and drowned.

Work begins on Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit, Canada

Work got underway Tuesday on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Joseph Borowiak sentenced for murders of aunt, uncle in 2017

A 37-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday on charges of killing his aunt and uncle in Warren last year.

Land Bank buy back program gives Detroiters 2nd chance at home ownership

A group of Detroit residents celebrated becoming homeowners thanks to an innovative program at the Detroit Land Bank.

Youth academy teaches teens life lessons

A summer program in Canton teaches teenagers how to make good decisions while giving them a better understanding of what police officers and firefighters encounter while on the job.

