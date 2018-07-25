Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Larry Nassar files appeal for re-sentencing in Ingham County; says he was attacked in prison

Imprisoned former sports physician Larry Nassar has filed an appeal to be re-sentenced for an Ingham County sexual abuse case, which landed him a 40 to 175-year prison sentence.

Sergio Marchionne leaves shining legacy as automotive turnaround executive

Sergio Marchionne will long be remembered as a tough, incredibly hard working, take no prisoners, automotive turnaround executive.

90-year-old's home riddled with bullets in Pontiac

A 90-year-old woman in Pontiac was shaken by a shooting that left her home riddled with bullets.

Chemical Bank to build new 20-story HQ in Downtown Detroit, bringing 500 jobs to city

Chemical Bank announced plans Wednesday to move its headquarters to Detroit.

SE Michigan weather: Dry and warm Wednesday, storm chances Thursday

It will be just a little muggy today still even with the dry air trying to take shape.

Trump blasts Cohen over tape disclosure

President Donald Trump blasted his former attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday, the morning after CNN aired the audio of a recording Cohen made of the two.

