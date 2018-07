Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

27-year-old off-duty Detroit police officer, girlfriend killed in crash on Woodward Avenue

An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were killed Thursday in a crash on Woodward Avenue at the State Fair intersection, Chief James Craig said.

Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon

A cold front approaches a muggy, destabilizing environment during the mid to late afternoon. We have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather which is a low or weak risk, but the ingredients are there for storms to produce damaging winds and possibly some rotation.

Neighbor finds woman's body dumped on Detroit's west side

A woman's body was found Thursday after police believe it was dumped on Detroit's west side.

3 new Brush Park developments to bring 367 homes to Downtown Detroit

City officials announced three new projects will add nearly 400 homes to the Brush Park neighborhood in Detroit.

Study finds women's diet can help or hurt ability to become pregnant

According to a recent study, a woman's diet can help or hurt her ability to become pregnant.

Former drug dealers give back to Detroit neighborhoods

Two former high-profile drug dealers are trying to make a positive impact in their old Detroit neighborhoods.

