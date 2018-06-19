Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Ford moving mobility teams to historic Michigan Central Station in Detroit

For many, the old Michigan Central Station has been a symbol of Detroit for better or worse.

120 Larry Nassar victims urge Michigan State University board to fire John Engler

A letter signed by 120 sexual abuse victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar on Tuesday urged Michigan State University’s governing board to oust interim president John Engler, saying he has reinforced a “culture of abuse” at the school.

Simple steps to protecting your home

Help Me Hank reveals the few small things you can do to keep thieves from getting into your home and turning your life upside down.

Metro Detroit doctors save man who lost leg at Gun Lake

The man who lost his leg in a tragic boating accident is sharing his story and thanking the heroes who saved his life.

First responders honored for rescuing children from fire

A group of firefighters and EMTs got some high praise for saving the lives of two small children.

Detroit Riverwalk expansion moves forward

This weekend, Detroit's riverfront is the place to be for GM river days.

Sign of the Beefcarver set to close in Dearborn

More than 50 years ago, a sign went up along Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, but now its long run has come to an end.

