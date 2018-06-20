Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Trump: Will sign 'something' to keep families together

President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 8-year-old girl in Trenton

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen in Trenton.

Detroit Pistons introduce new head coach Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons are introducing their new head coach Dwane Casey in a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

State investigators update bizarre illegal braces case

The investigation into a woman without a license or any training selling and putting braces on patients in her basement took Metro Detroit by storm.

Kym Worthy on 'White Boy' Rick: 'You have to take a second look'

The Local 4 Defenders went one-on-one with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to talk about what swayed her on the Rick Wershe case.

Questions surround pepper spray arrest on Detroit's west side

Questions are surrounding the arrest by Detroit police officers recorded over the weekend.

Thyroid cancer triples in America

Thyroid cancer is the fastest growing cancer in America, and it targets women far more often than men.

