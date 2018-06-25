Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Small plane crash in Detroit: NTSB suspects landing gear problem, fuel emergency

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board suspect a problem with landing gear and a fuel emergency may have led to a deadly small plane crash Sunday in Detroit.

Detroit Fireworks 2018: Everything you need to know

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25 celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond.

2 Detroit Tigers players sworn in as United States citizens

Jose Iglesias and Leonys Martin were among 25 people who took the oath to become United States citizens at Comerica Park.

Video shows couple using power washer on dogs in Warren

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Warren after two people were caught on camera using a power washer at a car wash to clean off two dogs.

Hunt on for Ann Arbor's biggest tree

There's a unique competition more than 100 years in the making happening right now in Ann Arbor.

How to prevent bicycle injuries

Children riding their bicycles is an essential part of summer, but outside of motor vehicles, bicycles account for more childhood injuries than any other consumer product.

