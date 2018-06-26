Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a tremendous victory'

President Donald Trump called Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban "a tremendous success, a tremendous victory for the American people and our Constitution."

Couple killed in small plane crash was headed to Detroit for daughter's volleyball tournament

A couple who was killed Sunday when their single-engine plane crashed in Detroit was on their way to their daughter's volleyball tournament.

Self-driving shuttles hit streets of Downtown Detroit

If you're walking or driving around Downtown Detroit, you're going to see something very different hit the road, and it isn't the QLine.

Man convicted of impersonating celebs to sell drugs fights fed's claims

One member of a father-son duo convicted of impersonating celebrities to flood Metro Detroit with drugs is telling his side of the story only to the Local 4 Defenders.

Family pleads for clues in Detroit teen's murder

Tra'Sean Courtney was just two months away from graduating high school, but on April 5, his life was cut short when he was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

Finding the best bug sprays to fight the bite

With this beautiful summer weather, there's one thing that can ruin it for everyone: bug bites.

Volleyball players flock to Cobo

Normally, when you think about big events at Cobo, it's the auto show or some auto supplier convention.

