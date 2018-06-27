Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire from Supreme Court

Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who provided key votes for same sex-marriage, abortion access and affirmative action, will retire from the Supreme Court.

Michigan State University Trustees plan to name new president by June 2019

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning to reveal the timeline and selection process of finding a new university president.

Money stolen from donation box at Belle Isle Conservatory

Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in and robbery Tuesday at the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle.

Detroit police: Possible serial smash-and-grab suspects arrested after crash

Detroit police arrested one person they believe could be connected to a string of business smash and grabs across the city.

Developer targets entire neighborhood in northwest Detroit

A local developer is aiming to overhaul an entire neighborhood, and they said they've got the resources and the willpower to do it.

Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border

A federal judge in California late Tuesday ordered a halt to most family separations at the US border and the reunification of all families that have been separated in the first major rebuke to the Trump administration during ongoing furor over family separations at the border.

New study shows golfers can walk without worsening condition

Many people who play golf and have arthritis worry that all the walking might make the condition worse, but a new study is advising those golfers to skip the cart.

Detroit landlord jailed for code violations

Officials with the city of Detroit said they were going to crack down on landlords, and there's new proof that they weren't joking.

