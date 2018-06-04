Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Mother of man wanted in connection to deadly Detroit shooting: Turn yourself in

The mother of a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Detroit is making a plea for him to turn himself into police.

Man found fatally shot in house on Chalmers in Detroit

A man was found shot and killed Monday at a home in the 2500 block of Chalmers Street in Detroit.

Trey Songz sued over Joe Louis assault

Rapper Trey Songz is being sued over an alleged assault at Joe Louis Arena.

Family blames doctor for overdose death

They just weren't going to stop until they got answers in the overdose death of a promising young woman, and now that quest has led to federal charges against an Oakland County doctor.

Detroit liquor stores besieged by robbers on city's east side

Detroit liquor store owners said their pleas for protection are falling on deaf ears, and this string of brazen robberies just won't stop.

Slows Bar Bq names new sandwich 'Plaid Pig' in honor of cook who died suddenly

Slows Bar Bq is doing something special to remember one of its own. The "Plaid Pig" sandwich is named in honor of longtime Slows employee John Osbourne, who died suddenly at age 28 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

More workers donating vacation time to co-workers

It's something that most of us plan our entire year around: using that hard-earned vacation time to head to the beach or hit the seas for a relaxing cruise. But now, it turns out, more workers are donating their vacation time to co-workers.

