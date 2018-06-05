Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday

Former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington on the Larry Nassar case.

Detroit Coney Island restaurant employee due in court for customer's shooting

The employee at a Coney Island restaurant accused of shooting a customer is due in court Tuesday for several charges.

Royal Oak man killed after driving car into medical office on Woodward near 12 Mile Road

A 58-year-old man from Royal Oak was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a medical office building in Berkley.

Mother desperate to find missing 31-year-old son

A Metro Detroit mother is desperate for help from the community to find her 31-year-old son, James Miller, who disappeared last month.

Help Me Hank investigates woman performing illegal procedures at home

A Help Me Hank hidden camera investigation exposes a woman performing illegal medical procedures at her home.

River walkers stride into new season

The Detroit riverwalk is truly a gem, and every summer a fun group of people takes advantage of every single bit of it.

Experts reveal new vaccine that helps reduce risk of shingles

Shingles are a painful rash that can develop in people who have had chickenpox in the past. But there's a new vaccine that experts say can help reduce the risk.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.