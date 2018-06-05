Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday
Former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington on the Larry Nassar case.
Detroit Coney Island restaurant employee due in court for customer's shooting
The employee at a Coney Island restaurant accused of shooting a customer is due in court Tuesday for several charges.
Royal Oak man killed after driving car into medical office on Woodward near 12 Mile Road
A 58-year-old man from Royal Oak was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a medical office building in Berkley.
Mother desperate to find missing 31-year-old son
A Metro Detroit mother is desperate for help from the community to find her 31-year-old son, James Miller, who disappeared last month.
Help Me Hank investigates woman performing illegal procedures at home
A Help Me Hank hidden camera investigation exposes a woman performing illegal medical procedures at her home.
River walkers stride into new season
The Detroit riverwalk is truly a gem, and every summer a fun group of people takes advantage of every single bit of it.
Experts reveal new vaccine that helps reduce risk of shingles
Shingles are a painful rash that can develop in people who have had chickenpox in the past. But there's a new vaccine that experts say can help reduce the risk.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.