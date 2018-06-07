Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Man who killed girlfriend in front of her kids at Detroit home to be sentenced

Earl Maxwell will be sentenced Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend Latrese Morris-Dorsey.

Knife-wielding man in flower dress arrested after break-in, sexual assault in Warren

A lockdown has been lifted at five Warren schools after a knife-wielding man wearing a dress went on a wild crime spree in the area, police said.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps climb Thursday

Cloud cover over Metro Detroit is keeping temperatures from dipping too low, and it’s quite pleasant as you head out.

Local 4 Defenders: Stopping energy theft

It's a crime that can be hiding in plain sight: energy theft. It's happening at local businesses and in neighborhoods.

Detroit shooting victim fights to recover

The victim of a shooting on Grandville Avenue in Detroit s fighting to recover.

Ben Carson kicks off EnVision Center demonstration in Detroit

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled to Detroit Thursday to announce the first round of EnVision Center designations in 17 cities around the nation.

Heart of Detroit: Mama Shu

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom introduces us to the unstoppable force that is Mama Shu.

Exploring the future of 3D printing at Cobo

Over the next two days at Cobo, we're getting a glimpse into the future with what's called the "materialize experience."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.