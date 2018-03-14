Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan students protest gun violence in national school walkout

It you listen carefully to students, what you will hear from those participating in the national school walkout on Wednesday is a forceful call for change.

National School Walkout: 17 minutes

Tens of thousands of young people in U.S. communities big and small walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.

Ford recalls nearly 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

Police investigate death of 2-year-old boy in Wayne

A 2-year-old boy was found dead Monday at a home in the 4900 block of Wayne Road.

Palmer Park Preparatory Academy closed while officials consider relocation plan

Palmer Park Preparatory Academy in Detroit was closed Wednesday due to the "unacceptable" conditions of the facilities, Detroit Public Schools Community District officials announced.

Heart attack risks

It's not obesity or stress that can raise your risk of having a heart attack. Researchers have uncovered other, less obvious, factors that can also work against you.

Fun facts about NCAA tournament basketball court installed at Little Caesars Arena

Here are some fun facts about the NCAA basketball court installed this week at Little Caesars Arena for the first two rounds of games of the tournament.

