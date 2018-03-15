Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Fenton man charged after email sent to auto plant in Auburn Hills threatening to kill co-workers

A Fenton resident was taken into custody after an email was sent out to employees at the Nexteer Automotive Plant in Auburn Hills threatening to kill his co-workers.

Police investigate after toddler found dead at apartment in Wayne

A homicide investigation is underway after a toddler was found dead Monday at a home in the 4900 block of Wayne Road.

Michigan State prepares for NCAA Tournament at LCA

The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for their game Friday at Little Caesars Arena against Bucknell.

Police: Vials of urine found in woman's bra after crash with Roseville police cruiser on I-696

A police cruiser was struck Thursday morning on I-696 and a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics in Roseville.

Former Plymouth Township parks and grants director charged with stealing government equipment

The former director of parks and grants for Plymouth Township faces federal charges in connection with the theft of equipment.

Heart of Detroit

It's a project with a simple mission: helping keep Detroit's homeless warm.

Team USA brings home the gold in women's hockey

It was one of the most thrilling wins in US Olympic history.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.