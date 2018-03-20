Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan governor OKs $175 million boost in road spending

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to boost spending on roads and bridges.

Detroit police chief says suspended commander was not authorized to work as bouncer

A Detroit police command officer has been suspended with pay following an incident at a bar that left another man hospitalized with head injuries.

4 sports programs cut at Eastern Michigan University

The athletics department at Eastern Michigan University announced Tuesday it will drop four sports after being forced to cut $2 million from its budget.

Michigan lawmaker wants Detroit bars to stay open 2 hours later on weekends, holidays

A bill in Lansing is aiming to keep the party going in Detroit, as a lawmaker is hoping bars in the city will be able to stay open even later.

Good Health: Spring allergy study

The start of spring also means the start of spring allergies. Before you start sniffling and sneezing, there's new research on the best way to treat one of the most common symptoms.

Michigan woman remains committed to finding sister missing for more than 40 years

Brenda Lee Handloser was only 9 when her older sister Nadine disappeared. More than 40 years later, she remains committed to seeing her sister's case solved.

