Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

South Lyon High School student bound over on charges of making threats on social media

A student at South Lyon High School was in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with threats made against the school on social media and was bound over for trial.

Eastern Michigan University holds town hall after cutting 4 sports programs

The athletics department at Eastern Michigan University announced Tuesday it will drop four sports after being forced to cut $2 million from its budget.

What will it take for Michigan basketball to get past Texas A&M in the Sweet 16?

Michigan basketball will battle Texas A&M on Thursday night in the Sweet 16. The Wolverines are hoping to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2014.

Surgeon general meets with researchers in Ann Arbor

The man charged with tackling America's addiction to opioids made a special stop in Ann Arbor.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks about school threats, student safety

Police Chief James Craig held a news conference Thursday regarding the recent string of threats made against schools within the city of Detroit.

2 of 5 businesses cleared to open after chemical concerns at Franklin Village Plaza

Two businesses have been cleared to reopen at the Franklin Village Plaza after the removal of chemicals found in the crawl space beneath the building.

Heart of Detroit: Nancy Florkowski

In Detroit, there's a program that's using the bright lights of the stage to help teach important life lessons.

E-books vs. traditional books: Which is best for children?

What book to read isn't the only choice today's parents are making at story time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.