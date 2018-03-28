Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Macomb County Deputy Clerk Jackie Ryan removed from office after refusing to leave

Macomb County Deputy Clerk Jackie Ryan was refusing to leave office Wednesday morning, just a day after her boss, county clerk Karen Spranger, was ordered removed from her post.

Detroit police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct

An internal affairs investigation is underway after accusations of criminal sexual conduct by a member of the Detroit Police Department.

Wayne County prosecutor dismisses homicide charges against man after 45 years in prison

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy held a press conference Wednesday and announced the dismissal of homicide charges against Richard Phillips.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2018: What you need to know

The Detroit Tigers will open the 2018 season on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Whether you're heading to the game -- or watching from home or work -- here's everything you need to know.

Feds: Detainee at airport for deportation escapes in taxi

Federal authorities say an immigration detainee about to be deported to Senegal escaped custody at New York's Kennedy Airport and fled in a taxi.

Good Health: It's not too late to get healthy

New research suggests it's possible to turn around a couch potato lifestyle, even in middle age.

Curriculum for parents to help students

As a parent, it can be hard to always know what you should do at home to help your children in the classroom.

