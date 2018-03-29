Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township

Redford Township police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Telegraph Road at West Chicago.

Mother arraigned on child abuse charges after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel

A mother facing child abuse charges was arraigned Thursday morning after her two young children were found alone at a motel in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against Pirates postponed due to rain

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain.

AAA: Distracted driving getting worse

A startling new survey shows dangerous distracted driving is actually getting worse when it should be getting better.

Donation helps families of fallen or injured Detroit police officers

It's a critical donation that's going to families that need it most, but it might not be for what you think.

Heart of Detroit: Terri Smith

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom introduces us to Terri Smith and "The Little Bit Project."

Easter weekend dangerous for dogs, cats

Easter is a special holiday for many families, but it's also potentially one of the most dangerous weekends of the year for our pets.

