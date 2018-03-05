Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police officers to be arraigned Monday for deadly crash neglect accusation

Two Detroit police officers will be arraigned Monday morning at the 36th District Court on charges connected to a fatal car crash this past October.

Richard Spencer to speak at Michigan State University today

The day has come — controversial speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer is set to speak Monday evening on the campus of Michigan State University.

Central Michigan University shooting suspect to face 2 counts of murder

A Central Michigan University student accused of fatally shooting his parents last week on campus will face two counts of murder.

Harrison Township couple loses everything except wedding dress in house fire

A Macomb County family is beginning its week with no place to live, no clothes to wear and nothing to call their own.

U.S.S. Carl Vinson arrives in Vietnam

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier U.S.S. Carl Vinson arrived in the Vietnam Monday, marking the first time such a ship has docked in the country since the Vietnam War.

Good Health: Type 2 diabetes

Millions of people are on medications to control their blood sugar because of type 2 diabetes.

